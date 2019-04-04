Rev. John F. Heaney, 88, Pastor Emeritus of Saint Mary Parish in Carolina, Rhode Island died Friday, March 29, 2019.

Born in Central Falls, Rhode Island, son of the late John H. and Mary H. (McNaught) Heaney, he attended Saint Edward School and Saint Raphael Academy, both in Pawtucket.

In preparation for the priesthood, he studied at Saint Mary Seminary in Baltimore, and at the American College in Louvain, Belgium. He was ordained a priest on June 30, 1957 in Louvain by Archbishop Henry J. O'Brien.

Father Heaney served as assistant pastor at Saint Joseph Parish, Ashton (1957-1962); at Saint Edward Parish, Pawtucket, while teaching at Saint Raphael Academy (1962-1966); at Saint Benedict Parish, Warwick (1966-75); and at Saint James Parish, West Warwick (1975-78). In 1978 Father Heaney was appointed pastor of Saint Mary Parish in Carolina and served there until his retirement as Pastor Emeritus in 2001.

In addition to his parochial duties, he served as Chaplain for the St. John Neumann Council 6939 of the Knights of Columbus and was a member of the Hope Valley-Charlestown Ecumenical Clergy Association.

During his retirement, Father Heaney lived seasonally in Florida and in Westerly.

Father Heaney is survived by his sister, Mrs. Alice Ferretti of West Warwick, a niece, two nephews, and Lynne Heaney and family. He was the brother of the late Robert Heaney of East Providence.

A Concelebrated Mass of Christian Burial for the repose of Father's soul will be offered at Saint James Chapel, Matunuck School House Road, Charlestown, on Saturday, April 6, at 10am. For online condolences please visit www.buckler-johnston.com

Burial will be at White Brook Cemetery, Richmond.

Calling hours are respectfully omitted. Published in The Westerly Sun on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary