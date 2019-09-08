|
Richard (Dick) Anthony Risio, 79, of Ashaway, RI passed away peacefully at his summer home in West Yarmouth, MA on Saturday, August 31, 2019. Dick was born in East Providence, RI to Guido and Catherine (Friel) Risio on July 29, 1940. He graduated from LaSalle Academy and URI where he was a spirited member of Sigma Chi, maintaining lifelong friendships with his fraternity brothers. On December 14, 1963, he married Nancy (Williamson) Risio, they enjoyed 55 years together, and Nancy was with him when he passed. Together, they raised two daughters, Susan and Naomi, and a son Andrew. Dick lived a life of serving others: he was a proud Army Veteran who served in Vietnam, a guidance counselor and public educator for thirty years at Stonington High School, a lifelong commentator at his church and a helping hand any time a neighbor, friend or family member was in need. Always ready for a game of pitch or cribbage, he played cards with the same circle of friends for over 50 years. He was loved for his wit and fondness for April Fool's practical jokes. His greatest joy was spending time with friends and family.
Dick is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Catherine Storti. He is survived by brother Robert Risio and sister Ann Ring; his beloved wife Nancy; daughter Susan Marchal and husband Philip of New York, NY; son Andrew Risio and wife Carmen of Kingston, MA; and daughter Naomi Warchol and husband Robert of Longmeadow, MA. Dick was a loving grandfather to Isabella and Jacqueline Marchal, Christopher and Alexander Risio, and Julia, Helena and Burke Warchol.
Special thanks to the staff at Beacon Hospice, Drs. Walter Donat and Warren Licht, as well as many friends and family who helped care for him in his time of need.
Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, September 12 from 5-8pm at Buckler-Johnson Funeral Home, 121 Main St., Westerly. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Victory Church, 69 Main St., Ashaway on Friday September 13 at 10am. Burial will be for the immediate family following the service. For online condolences, please visit www.buckler-johnston.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to be made in Dick's name to The Crohn's and Colitis Foundation (https://fundraise.ccfa.org/Dickrisio) or the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/PFFTribute/RichardRisio)
Published in The Westerly Sun from Sept. 8 to Sept. 11, 2019