|
|
Richard B. Foster, Sr., 78, of Hilltop Drive, Charlestown passed on Monday, November 18, 2019. Born in Brooklyn, NY, to the late John C. Foster and Clara Daughtry Foster, he moved his family to Rhode Island in 1976. He was active duty military in the United States Marine Corps and was a decorated Vietnam Veteran. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Ramona Foster and his 7 children Monique Porter of NY, Richard Foster of NJ, Simone Livingston of NJ, Ralph Foster of FL, Ramona Foster of MA, Regina Bartlett of RI, and Robert Foster of RI; his sister Loretta Mills of VA, and brother Clifford Foster of NJ, as well as scores of grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his infant son Ricky Foster.
Richard was the coach of several sporting teams over the years including the Chariho Jr. High School Basketball team, Chariho Track & Field Teams, and the Washington County Raiders Football teams. Many students have been influenced by his firm but fair method of coaching and driving kids to perform at their personal best.
He worked for years in engineering with companies like General Dynamics Electric Boat, Cumberland Company, and Vibco Industries.
A Memorial Gathering will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, from 2pm-6pm at the Downey Weaver Post at 22 Whipple Drive in Charlestown, RI. All other services and military honors will be private. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the .
Published in The Westerly Sun on Nov. 26, 2019