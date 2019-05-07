|
|
Richard B. Kenyon, 75, of Loxahatchee, FL and formerly of Westerly, passed away in Florida on Tuesday, April 30, 2019.
Born in Westerly, he was the son of the late John L. and Prudence Kenyon.
He leaves his daughters, Theresa Morrison of Loxahatchee, Fl and Laura Cruz of St. Cloud, FL; a sister Janet Gormley of Binghamton, NY; four grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service and burial are private. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on May 7, 2019