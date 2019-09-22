|
Richard H. Knight, 60, passed away unexpectedly at Lawrence & Memorial Hospital on September 19, 2019. Richard was the beloved son of Cecilia Knight and the late Horace Knight.
In addition to his loving mother, Richard is survived by his sister Elizabeth Tremblay; nephews, Justin, Stephen and his wife Tisha, and Christos. He also had a dog Oscar and his cat Ace.
Richard had many extended relatives and friends that he cared for as well. He loved all his family and friends and was always greathearted. He will be greatly missed.
Services will be private and there will be no visiting hours. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in charge of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.cm
Published in The Westerly Sun on Sept. 22, 2019