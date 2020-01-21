The Westerly Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2648
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Pius X Church
44 Elm St.
Westerly, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Beaupre
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard J. Beaupre

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard J. Beaupre Obituary
Richard J. Beaupre, 52, beloved son of Peter J. and Frances Beaupre, of Westerly, passed away at Royal Westerly Nursing Home on Monday, January 20, 2020.
Richard was a lifelong resident of Westerly who loved to watch soap operas and WWE on TV.
He will be lovingly remembered by his parents; brothers, Peter J. Beaupre, Jr. of Bradford and Jeffrey L. Beaupre of Westerly; his uncle Leo Dotolo of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Pius X Church, 44 Elm St. Westerly on Thursday at 10am. Burial will be private. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -