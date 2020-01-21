|
Richard J. Beaupre, 52, beloved son of Peter J. and Frances Beaupre, of Westerly, passed away at Royal Westerly Nursing Home on Monday, January 20, 2020.
Richard was a lifelong resident of Westerly who loved to watch soap operas and WWE on TV.
He will be lovingly remembered by his parents; brothers, Peter J. Beaupre, Jr. of Bradford and Jeffrey L. Beaupre of Westerly; his uncle Leo Dotolo of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Pius X Church, 44 Elm St. Westerly on Thursday at 10am. Burial will be private. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Jan. 21, 2020