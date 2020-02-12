|
Richard J. Brown, Jr., passed away at his home in North Carolina on February 7, 2020. He was born in Westerly, Rhode Island on October 26, 1954 to Richard Brown and Mary (Downes) Brown Ribeiro. He was a graduate of the Westerly High School in the class of 1972. Besides his mother, he is survived by his wife Wendy Noyes Brown, a sister Janet Rojo (Roberto) of Texas, a brother Michael Brown of Florida, and several nieces and nephews. His funeral will be private in Lake Lure North Carolina.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Feb. 12, 2020