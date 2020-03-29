The Westerly Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2648
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Celico, Sr.
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard J. "Rick" Celico, Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard J. "Rick" Celico, Sr. Obituary
Richard J. "Rick" Celico, Sr., 98, of Westerly, passed away at this home on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. He was the husband of the late Nancy M. (Costanza) Celico who predeceased him on April 29, 2016.
Born in Westerly, he was the son of the late Mariano and Christina Celico.
Rick worked as a grinder for Electric Boat in Groton for many years until his retirement and was a communicant of Immaculate Conception Church. He was a former member of the BPOE 678 and a life member of the Calabrese Society. As a US Air Force veteran, he proudly served in WWII.
He leaves behind his two loving sons, Dick Celico, Jr. and wife Marjorie Celico of Westerly and James P. Celico of North Kingstown; a sister Ella Champlin of Westerly; two grandchildren, Andrea (Ken) Dumais and Holly Celico; four great-grandchildren, Adam, Ryan, Caroline and Madeleine; and many nieces and nephews. Rick was predeceased by his daughter-in-law Deanna K. (Caterina) Celico.
Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. Funeral service and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -