Richard J. "Rick" Celico, Sr., 98, of Westerly, passed away at this home on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. He was the husband of the late Nancy M. (Costanza) Celico who predeceased him on April 29, 2016.
Born in Westerly, he was the son of the late Mariano and Christina Celico.
Rick worked as a grinder for Electric Boat in Groton for many years until his retirement and was a communicant of Immaculate Conception Church. He was a former member of the BPOE 678 and a life member of the Calabrese Society. As a US Air Force veteran, he proudly served in WWII.
He leaves behind his two loving sons, Dick Celico, Jr. and wife Marjorie Celico of Westerly and James P. Celico of North Kingstown; a sister Ella Champlin of Westerly; two grandchildren, Andrea (Ken) Dumais and Holly Celico; four great-grandchildren, Adam, Ryan, Caroline and Madeleine; and many nieces and nephews. Rick was predeceased by his daughter-in-law Deanna K. (Caterina) Celico.
Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. Funeral service and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Mar. 29, 2020