Loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather Richard "Dick" Johanson died unexpectedly February 8, 2020 surrounded by his family.
Born March 8, 1939 to Theodore and Edna Johanson in Providence, RI. Dick lived in Rhode Island all his life. After graduating from Bryant College, he went on to work at Merrill Lynch as a commodities broker. Dick was a member of multiple fraternal organizations and boards including the Free Masons and Rotary Club.
Dick is survived by his wife of 59 years, Sandy, Children Lisa Forster (David) of Castleton, VT, and Susan Quinn (John) of Hope Valley, RI. Six grandchildren, Rachel Scantlebury (Daniel) of Washington, DC, Curtis Forster (Elizabeth) of Fair Haven, VT, Sarah Forster (Jake Silver) of Washington, DC, Rebecca Jurovich of Jacksonville, FL, Will and Shawn Quinn of Hope Valley RI. Four great grandchildren Philip, Adrianna, Cooper, and Madelinn Forster of Fair Haven, VT.
Calling hours will start at 3pm Thursday, February 13th in Edwards Hall, at St. Elizabeth's Church in Canonchet, RI, where Dick was a longtime member. Service at 4pm with reception to follow.
In Lieu of flowers please consider donating to the following of Dick's most loved organizations: HVW Fire Dept, Hope Valley Ambulance, Langworthy Library, and St. Elizabeth's Church.
Published in The Westerly Sun from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020