Richard N. Brayman, 79, passed away on August 21, 2020. Born on September 13, 1940, he was the son of the late Clarence and Marcelle Brayman.

Richard was employed at General Dynamics Electric Boat for 34 years. He served in the Navy for 4 years.

Richards hobbies included building a house and building up and finishing a driveable 1934 truck, after lowering the empty bodyshell.

Richard is survived by his immediate loving family of North Stonington, including his wife of 56 years, Lorraine; his three children, Veronica Brayman; Richard Brayman, Jr.; Loretta Aitken and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Maureen Payne.

Richard enjoyed being with his family and friends. He will be greatly missed. A memorial gathering will take place when it is safe to gather.

