Richard T. Morris
1941 - 2020
Richard T. Morris, 79 passed away peacefully November 17th, 2020. Born in Columbus GA, January 12th 1941, Richard was the son of the late Alma Lee (Rollins) and Virgil Earl Morris. He is predeceased by his Brothers Virgil Morris, Raeburn Morris, and Sister Theresa (Morris) Smith.
Richard was a hardworking, fun loving man who had lots of friends and acquaintances. It was common for him to notice someone in need and help them. He was the owner of Richard's Marine Repair and Lobster Co at the Viking Marina in Westerly for over 20 years. Richard was an avid Fisherman and boater even outside of work. He adored his Kids and Grandkids, and loved to care for his many dogs, and cats, and he loved to watch the wild life outside his home. He befriended many wild birds and animals over the years.
Richard is survived by his children: Daughter Jennifer (Morris) Gregoire and her husband Shaun, Daughter Elizabeth Jeanette Morris and Daughter Debra (Morris) Hurd; his grandchildren, Kayla Knoff, Randy Knoff, Jennifer Knoff, Ronnie Barber, Donnie Barber, and Jase Richard Gregoire, he also has 10 Great Grandchildren; and one Sister Arlene (Morris) Pastecki.
There will be no funeral services at this time.
Donations in his memory can be made to GIVING | wrari-ri to support wildlife rehabilitation services in Rhode Island.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Nov. 21, 2020.
