|
|
Richard W. "Dick" Bardwell, III, 75, beloved husband of Diane (Downes) Bardwell, of Swantown Hill Rd., N. Stonington, passed away at his home on Saturday, October 19, 2019.
Born in LaCrosse, Wisconsin, he was the son of the late Richard W., Jr. and Elizabeth Bardwell.
Richard attended the University of Wisconsin in Madison and then moved to Connecticut where he worked as a fisherman and lobsterman. He then worked as the dockmaster for the Stonington Borough for many years. He enjoyed boating, fishing, scuba diving, water and snow skiing and he loved traveling with his wife. Family was everything to Richard and he loved spending time with them. Dick was known for his generosity and kindness. It always gave him more joy to give than to receive.
He will be dearly missed by his wife Diane and their four children, Richard "Ben" Bardwell, IV of Vermont, Andrew Bardwell and his wife Sarah of Minnesota, Richard Fox and wife Shawna of Colorado, and Richard MacCall and wife Tiffany of Stonington. He also leaves a sister Norda Gromoll and husband Carl of Wisconsin; four grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Richard was predeceased by a brother Steven and a sister Margo.
Visiting hours will be held at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly on Saturday, Nov. 9th from 10:30-12 noon, immediately followed by a Funeral Service at 12 noon in the funeral home. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Center for Hospice Care, 227 Dunham St., Norwich, CT 06360 or to Faith Bible Chapel, 115 Ashaway Rd., Westerly, RI, 02891 in Dick's memory. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Nov. 3, 2019