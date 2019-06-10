Rita (Lavoie) Gerrish, 92, of Holmes Street, Westerly, passed away at The Elms on Thursday, June 6, 2019. She was the wife of the late Walter C. Gerrish who predeceased her on April 27, 2006.

Born in Old Town, Maine, she was the daughter of the late Addis and Emily Lavoie.

Rita was a communicant of Immaculate Conception Church.

Rita was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Walter Gerrish and her son Steven Gerrish.

She leaves behind her three children, Edward Gerrish of Providence, Patricia Lima (Douglas) of Leesburg, FL and Janice Formisano (Richard) of North Bend, WA; daughter-in-law Lisa Gerrish (Steven); two brothers, Thomas Lavoie of Mississippi and Euclid Lavoie of Bradley, ME; thirteen grandchildren; twenty-six great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday from 5-7pm at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9am on Wednesday at Immaculate Conception Church, 111 High St., Westerly. There is no procession from the funeral home to church. Burial will follow at St. Sebastian Cemetery, Westerly.