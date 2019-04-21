|
|
Rita H. (Shea) Maine, of Brookside Lane, Pawcatuck, passed away at The Westerly Hospital on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at the age of 99. She was the wife of the late Norman "Punch" Maine.
Born in Westerly, she was the daughter of the late Daniel and Rose Shea.
Rita worked as a cook for the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center and was a communicant of St. Michael the Archangel Church.
She was also predeceased by her seven siblings, Daniel, Joe, Walter, John and Kathleen Shea, and Virginia Wentworth and Mary Boucher. Rita leaves behind many nieces and nephews, and extended family.
Funeral services will take place at a date and time to be announced. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019