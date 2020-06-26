Rita T. Sompi
Rita T. Sompi, 98, who passed away May 14th will have visiting hours on Monday June 29th at the Avery Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia Street, Wakefield 9:30 -10:30 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am at Christ the King Church, 180 Old North Road, Kingston. Burial will follow in the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. For full obituary and condolences, avverystortifuneralhome.com.

Published in The Westerly Sun on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Avery-Storti Funeral Home
JUN
29
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Christ the King Church
Funeral services provided by
Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
(401) 783-7271
