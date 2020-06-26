Rita T. Sompi, 98, who passed away May 14th will have visiting hours on Monday June 29th at the Avery Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia Street, Wakefield 9:30 -10:30 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am at Christ the King Church, 180 Old North Road, Kingston. Burial will follow in the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. For full obituary and condolences, avverystortifuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Jun. 26, 2020.