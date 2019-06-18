Rob Anderson, much loved father of Louise Nicolosi of Charlestown and John Anderson of London, UK, passed away on 15 June 2019 after a short illness. He was 91.

A British national, he gained his degree in aeronautical engineering and later worked on the design of the Vulcan bomber (the U.K.'s nuclear deterrent aircraft in the 50s and the forerunner in design to Concorde) something of which he was always very proud.

He also took up motor racing and drove very successfully in the newly formed Formula 3 throughout the late 40's and early 50's in England. In 1954 he was the first winner of the inaugural Gold Cup race at Oulton Park in Cheshire. Others in that race included Stirling Moss, Jack Brabham, Roy Salvadori and Bernie Ecclestone. It was a passion that stayed with him all his life. 50 years later in 2004 he was invited by the organisers to return to Oulton Park for the Gold cup meeting and to drive a demonstration lap in his car, which the organisers had managed to trace. On this occasion he was reunited with Jack Brabham and Roy Salvadori.

He married Stella in 1955 and adopted her son, John. Louise was born in 1958. His working life was spent as a professional engineer. By the 1960s motor racing had become prohibitively expensive but to everyone's delight and encouraged by Louise, he returned to the sport in his late 70s when they both successfully raced Louise's Caterham car in England and around Europe. Rob always raced hard on the track and played hard off it and again he became the toast of the racing community, by all of whom he is very fondly remembered. His wife Stella died in 2000 and in the same year Louise married John Nicolosi. They later moved back to the United States and Westerly. Rob joined them in 2011 and lived in Beechwood Condos until his death.

One of the most remarkable aspects of Rob's time in the US was the extraordinary warmth and hospitality that he received in Westerly. He joined in all facets of community life, swimming, fishing and taking up painting, with Laurie McKenzie even holding a small exhibition in Watch Hill. He made numerous very good friends each of whom showed him every kindness and for that his family will always be most grateful.

In lieu of donations Rob would like to thank you for all the love that you have showered on him and asks that you buy something special for yourself and think of him.

