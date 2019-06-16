Robert A. Perrin passed away unexpectedly at home on June 8, 2019. He was born June 15, 1940, in Westerly, RI to Gordon E. and Carolyn "Kay" (Derricks) Perrin. He was predeceased by his brother Gordon "Derry" Perrin and his sister-in-law Gayle Perrin. He was a lifelong resident of Ashaway, RI.

He served in the Marine Corp, and then worked many years in the family business, Atena Pumps, as an industrial pump repair and service man. He later worked for James Romanella and Sons as an operating engineer.

He loved the outdoors and simply being in nature. Whether in a canoe, on the trail, or at the beach, that's where he was most comfortable, especially at his beloved Center Pond.

He will be sadly missed by his children, Jennifer Ricci and husband John of West Greenwich, RI, Robert E. Perrin and wife Theresa of Holderness, NH, Thomas Perrin and wife Patricia of North Kingstown, RI, Tracy Amalfetano and husband Robert of Coventry, RI, Andrew Perrin and wife Leslie of South Kingstown, RI, and Daniel Perrin of Providence, RI. Grand-Pa Perrin treasured his grandchildren Zach, Ben, and Jake Ricci, Alex McArthur, Bella Anderson, and Jonah Perrin, Nathan and Matthew Amalfetano, Sam and Annie Perrin and Josiah Perrin. He will be missed by his cousin, and best friend William Perrin, as well as his nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

