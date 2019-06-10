Robert C. Gavitt, 69 of Anthony Road, North Stonington, CT died peacefully on Friday June 7, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Bridget (McSparren) Gavitt.

Born in San Diego, CA on November 29, 1949 he was the son of the late Charles and Lucille (Staples) Gavitt.

Mr. Gavitt served his country proudly in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He received the Purple Heart Medal, Combat Action Ribbon, Vietnamese Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, National Defense Service Medal and Rifle Sharpshooter's Badge.

Bob later went on to become caretaker for the Coast Guard Foundation. He was Past Commander of the Pawcatuck VFW Post 1265 in Stonington. He was also a member of the American Legion Downey Weaver Post 34, NRA and the US Marine Corps League.

Besides his wife he will be sadly missed by his 7 children, Bobbi Martin of Missouri, Tina Gavitt of Westerly, RI , Seth Gavitt of Maine, Rosemarie Sanchez of North Stonington, Zachery Paine of Missouri, Allison Barrett of CA and Kevin Lee of North Stonington, CT. He also leaves his 4 sisters, Karen Turano of Westerly, RI Dawn Swinney of Ill, Kim Suminiski of Norwich, CT ,Marlo Logan of Virginia and Ann Gavitt Service of North Stonington, CT He was the loving grandfather of 20 and great grandfather of one. He was predeceased by his 3 brothers, William, James and Charles Gavitt Jr. and one grandson.

The Gavitt family will receive family and friends on Wednesday June 12, 2019 from 4-8 PM at the Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St. Westerly, RI. A graveside service with full military honors will be held on Thursday June 13, 2019 at Union Cemetery route 49 North Stonington, CT. Published in The Westerly Sun from June 10 to June 11, 2019