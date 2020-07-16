1/1
Robert D. Morgan
Robert D. Morgan, 96, beloved husband for 74 years of Janet V. (Arnold) Morgan, of Main St., Hope Valley, was called home by the Lord at Royal Westerly Nursing Home on Monday, July 13, 2020.
Born in New London, CT, he was the son of the late Kenneth and Bessie Morgan.
A true patriot, Robert (Bob/Morgie) proudly served as a combat Medic in the US Army during WWII. He worked as a Truck Driver, retiring from Aetna Pumps after many years.
Bob loved the Lord and was an active member of the Carolina Free Baptist Church. Able to repair just about anything, Bob was known for his handyman and mechanical gifts, along with his love for singing and playing the harmonica. He would sing for the Lord at church and also could be heard singing in his work shop.
He is survived by his loving wife Janet of Hope Valley; his daughter Jody Dinwoodie and her husband Kenneth of Ashaway; daughter in law Debra Minzy, three grandchildren; Jared Dinwoodie, Meghann Anderson and Brandon Morgan and five great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by two sons, Richard Morgan and Jon Morgan.
If you would like to make donations in Robert's memory, they may be sent to Carolina Free Baptist Church, PO Box 188, Carolina, RI 02812 or Rhode Island Fire Chiefs (RIFC) Honor Flight Hub, P.O. Box 28132, Providence, RI 02908-3700
A private service with Full Military Honors will be held at the convenience of the family. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com

Published in The Westerly Sun on Jul. 16, 2020.
