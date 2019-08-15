|
|
Robert E. Johnson, 92, of Mystic CT, formerly of Hope Valley, RI and South Kingstown, RI, died peacefully on Tuesday August 13, 2019 at his home. He was the beloved husband of Jane A. (Cuskie) Johnson.
Born in Worcester, MA on November 13, 1926, he was the son of the late David and Gladys (Bovat) Johnson.
Robert volunteered during World War II in the Army Air Force and was discharged in November 1945. Bob graduated from Clark University and with his B.S.degree. He married his life long partner, Jane, in February 1949. His interest in a technological career in the area of plastics brought his young family from Southbridge, MA to Pennsylvania in the early 1950's to eventually creating his own company, Coastal Plastics, Inc. in Hope Valley in 1972. For 47 years, he employed many men and women from the community.
While raising his children, he became very active with the Boy Scouts of America and the Recreation Commission in the town of Monroe, Connecticut. He was also very community minded through his membership and leadership in the Jaycees. After his move to Hope Valley, he continued to be active in the local business community and the Rotary Club.
Besides being involved with business ideas and interests in Hope Valley, he was a very active member of St. Joseph's Parish where he served as Trustee and Lector. His love of playing the trumpet, which he began as a teenager in a local band in Southbridge, MA, continued as he played at his own children and grandchildren's weddings and at church events such as Easter and other holidays.
Besides his loving and devoted wife of 70 plus, years he will be sadly missed by his four children; Karen Olah (Frank) of Woodstock, CT, David Johnson (Mary Ann) of South Kingstown, RI, Susan Bok (Gary) of Hope Valley, RI and Robert Johnson (Joan) of Hampton, CT. He was the loving grandfather of 10 grandchildren and great grandfather of 12. He also leaves his sister, Patricia Weiss of Waterford, CT.
The Johnson family will greet relatives and friends on Friday, August 16, 2019, from 5-8 PM at the S.R. Avery Funeral Home, 3A Bank St. Hope Valley, RI. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday August 17, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph's Church, 1105 Main St. Hope Valley, RI. Burial with full military honors will be held at Pine Grove Cemetery in Hope Valley.
Donations in Bob's memory may be made to the .
Published in The Westerly Sun from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019