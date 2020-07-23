Robert E. Pietrusza, 72, of Westerly, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, July 19, 2020.
Born in Norwich, Connecticut, he was the son of the late Edward and Eleanor Pietrusza.
Bob was the Maintenance Mechanic for the Shelter Harbor Golf Club for many years and previously for Morristown Memorial Hospital in New Jersey. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Architecture from New York Institute of Technology and spent most of his career as an architect, then started his own business building and designing homes in New Jersey. He was proud to be a US Navy Veteran and served on the USS Independence during Vietnam. He was the ultimate handyman - he could fix anything and build anything - all with perfect precision and exquisite craftsmanship.
Bob was an avid fisherman and master gardener. Some of his favorite joys were found with a fishing rod in his hand, especially fly fishing at the Wood River and out in his Boston Whaler in the waters he so loved. His peace was found working in his garden; his comfort was found in helping others, especially his family. Bob lived every day to its fullest and his spirit was an inspiration to all. His kindness and warm smile will be fondly remembered.
He will be deeply missed by his two sisters, Jan Dowd of Bradenton Florida, and Diane Pietrusza of Westerly; and three nieces, Julie, Jennifer and Stephanie.
A private Mass of Christian Burial and Interment with Full Military Honors will be held at the convenience of the family. A Memorial Service to celebrate Bob's life will be held at a later date due to the pandemic.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wood-Pawcatuck Watershed Association wpwa.org
, Trout Unlimited tu.org
, or Plant a Tree alivingtribute.org.
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
I've finished life's chores assigned to me, Let me go in my boat out to sea
I'll take my favorite fishing pole
For I've been invited to The Fishin' Hole.
Where every day is a day to fish,
To fill your heart with every wish.
Don't worry, or feel sad for me,
I'm fishin' with the Master of the sea.
We will miss each other for awhile,
But you will come and bring your smile.
That won't be long you will see,
Till we're together you and me.
To all of those who think of me,
Be happy as I go out to sea.
If others wonder why I'm missin'
Just tell 'em I've gone fishin'
Delmar Pepper, edited