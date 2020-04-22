|
Robert Edward "Bob" Morrison, Jr., 77, passed away on April 6, 2020 at his home in Westerly, RI. He was born in Brooklyn, NY to Robert Sr. and Margaret (Sheehan) Morrison. The family then moved to Wakefield, RI where he graduated from South Kingstown High School in 1960. Bob studied at St. Michael's College in VT and later at the University of Rhode Island before taking over the family business, Morrison's, Inc. There were several locations in Rhode Island, but his primary workplace was on High Street in Westerly where, for many years, he was an icon of the community. He lived for 20 years in East Greenwich before moving to Westerly in his retirement.
Bob is survived by his sister, Susan Morrison Lee, and brother, Peter Morrison. He leaves three daughters, Christine L Morrison of Dunedin, FL, Holly L Zimmermann of Bavaria, Germany, and Anne M Morrison of San Francisco, CA. He also leaves five nieces, one nephew, four grandchildren, and was a beloved friend to countless more.
Bob was a member of the Marine Corp Reserves for four years and was a long-time member of the East Greenwich Jaycees, which he enjoyed immensely. His hobbies included working in his garden, building model boats, going to the beach, and spending time with friends and family. He was well known and loved by everyone for his quick wit, dry humor and easy laugh. He will be missed by all.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced at a future date.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Apr. 22, 2020