Robert Edward "Bob" Morrison, Jr., 77, passed away on April 6, 2020 at his home in Westerly, RI.

Due to the pandemic, a funeral was postponed at the time, but a burial ceremony is now planned for Saturday, August 22nd at 1pm at the family plot in the St. Francis Cemetery in Wakefield, RI. Social distancing will be observed.

