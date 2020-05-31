Robert Eugene Palmer, 56, of Westerly passed away on May 27, 2020 at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London, CT.
Bob was born in Jacksonville, Florida to Roy Sr. and Maureen (Coon) Palmer. When he was born, his mother was told he would very likely not survive and to make her peace with it. Instead, she devoted her life to caring and nurturing for him. Bob underwent countless surgeries, learned to walk on his own and even learned to drive a car. He attended Chariho School, (got suspended for doing wheelies in his wheelchair down the hall), graduated with the class of 1982 and walked across the stage under his own power.
Bob defied the odds and worked various local jobs. He even took a stab at stand-up comedy (with an agent - a fact he was very proud of). There were no boundaries that Bob wouldn't challenge, and very few that he did not achieve.
Bob was known by many other names such as Bullet Bob, Bottle Ass, No Catch Grit, Crazy Fish, Newt and Carrot Top. Through all his challenges he always kept a smile on his face and a wise crack up his sleeve. He was a master of questionable jokes and snappy comebacks. He was a skilled Halloween horror makeup artist, often posting his gruesome work on Facebook. He was friendly to all he met and loved by all who knew him.
He will be dearly missed by his wife Karen; his daughter Jaime Palmer; stepson Donald Sherwood; his mother Maureen Palmer; brothers, Ernest Boss, Jr, Douglas Boss and Roy Palmer, Jr.; sisters, Lenore Brearley and Lorraine Gray; as well as granddaughters, Eretria and Alivia; many nieces and nephews; and countless friends.
A Memorial Service will be planned for a later date, when all who loved him will be able to gather and remember him. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on May 31, 2020.