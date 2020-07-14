Robert F. "Bob" Clowes, 84, husband of the late Judith (Herberg) Clowes passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Pendleton in Mystic where he had been a resident.
Born in Ludlow, MA he was predeceased by his mother, Adrienne (Faust) Lafleche and his step-father, Harold Lafleche.
He was a graduate of Cathedral High School in Springfield, MA and continued his education at UMASS Amherst where he received his Bachelor of Arts and University of Connecticut earning a Master's degree in Music.
Bob resided in Mystic most of his life where he was a longtime Music Supervisor in the Stonington Public School System. He was also band director at Stonington High School, Music Department Chairman at RHAM High School, a member of the National Band Assoc. and a U.S. Army Veteran. His influence on his peers and students will forever live.
He retired in 1997.
Bob is survived by a brother, Allan Clowes, of Ludlow, MA; his son, Jeffrey Clowes of Westerly, RI; daughter in law Rhonda Clowes; daughter, Diane Pinault of Windsor, Ontario, Canada; two grandchildren, Jacob Clowes, of Westerly, RI. and Laura Pinault of Canada.
Services for Bob will be private at this time.
