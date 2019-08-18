The Westerly Sun Obituaries
Robert F. Gencarelli

Robert F. Gencarelli Obituary
Robert F. Gencarelli, 73, of Las Vegas, Nevada and formerly of Westerly, passed away on June 16, 2019.
Robert was the son of the late Eugene and Emma Gencarelli.
He was the owner of The Dry Cleaner in San Diego, CA and leaves behind his son Jason Gencarelli and wife Dawn of San Diego, CA; brothers, Eugene Gencarelli of Westerly and Peter Gencarelli of Kansas; and one granddaughter Makayla Gencarelli also of San Diego.
A private graveside service was held at St. Sebastian Cemetery, Westerly. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly was in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Aug. 18, 2019
