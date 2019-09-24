|
|
Robert Frederick White of Charlestown, RI passed away on September 18, 2019, bringing to a close a purpose filled and intentional life of 91 years. On December 10, 1927 Bob arrived as the first child of Alice L. (Dwyer) and Harland R. White, and he was to become the eldest of nine siblings. Bob was born into a family that would together run a dairy farm in Holbrook, Massachusetts. Unfolding through decades of operation, stories abound around the many trials, successes, and antidotes surrounding The White Dairy Farm family enterprise, and the spinoff small businesses and adventures that its members created. In his youth, Bob also raised chickens, had a berry picking business, produced a neighborhood newsletter, and played baseball as often as he could. This early life left Bob with a strong sense of pride in his work, a mature appreciation for life in all its forms, an unfailing sense of independence and responsibility, a deep love of family, and a good dose of humor. Bob served in the Air Force in 1946. Under the GI bill, Bob entered the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) where he studied mechanical engineering. After graduation, he took a position with Electric Boat, a division of General Dynamics, where he was to spend his career designing submarines and managing the building process. Bob's straight forward approach to problems assisted his success; whether he was in the shipyard or in the Pentagon. At his retirement, he was the Director of Engineering. Bob's knack for seeing the simple answer in a complex problem led him to generate a number of industry-improving inventions and patents. Bob White married the love of his life, Eleanor "Ellie" Mae Edwards, on September 11, 1954. They were an incredible team together and Bob often spoke of how fortunate he was to have the love, support and admiration of such an amazing woman. He attributed much of his success to having Ellie by his side as his life partner. Bob and Ellie eventually settled into a rural property adjacent to Quonochontaug Pond in Charlestown, RI where they raised four children. He was a believer in education, hard work, and independence. 'Jack-of-all-trades' Bob built outbuildings, repaired pumps, cars and home, cleared land, created trails with his Gravely tractor(s), fixed docks and boats, and more. He was a believer in self sustenance and each year had bountiful harvests of vegetables and fruits. He was known as a bargain hunter and 'make a perfectly good thing' new again kind of guy. He enjoyed downhill skiing, and was a voracious reader of all types of nonfiction. He enjoyed a quiet off-season cup of coffee with his newspaper alongside the ocean on the Weekapaug look out. He and Ellie played host to both families at the annual 4th of July picnic where outside showers, tables full of homemade chowder, boat shuttles to the beach, and tours of trails and projects were mandatory. He was adored by his grandchildren who greatly benefited from his love and interest. Robert White leaves three children; Jocelyn White Conforti, Julie White, and Dr. Jennifer K. White; five grandchildren, Lindsey, Leslie and Gabe Dorcus, and William and Christopher White, and daughter-in-law, Juanita N. White. He also leaves one brother, William H. (Kathy) White, and two sisters, Marilyn L. (Dennis) Barry and Pauline N. (Steve) Boczanowski, as well as many inlaws, nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his beloved wife, Eleanor M. Edwards, and his son, Robert White, Jr., both of whom he greatly missed. He also is predeceased by four brothers, Donald L. White, John F. (Beverly) White, George E (Peggy) White, Harland R. (Ginnie) White, Jr., and one sister, Mary Elizabeth (Tom) Murphy. He missed the companionship of his dogs (Missy, Cleo, and later, Baron, Roman and Kooky) who passed before him. In his last years, Jennifer was the primary caregiver/care provider manager, the overseer of Bob's many medical needs and, a bringer of huge joy. He would want her daily love, care and joyful creativity to be acknowledged and celebrated as her special gift to him. Bob's life will be celebrated at the Dinoto's Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Mystic, CT on Saturday, September 28th. Visitation at 10 a.m., service at 11 a.m. followed by a reception at a local restaurant. Images of Bob's full life, as well as a display of his inventions, will be available at the reception.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Sept. 24, 2019