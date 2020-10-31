Bobby, my big brother, was a strong and loving presence in my life and in my heart. He was always there when we needed him. He was tough with the most tender and giving heart of anyone I have ever known. My earliest memories of him taking the time to play with me, his little sister...to being there in my saddest hour, as an adult, is most treasured. I love you Bobby for the rest of my days and I will see you again. Hug mom and Kyle for me.

Dawn Wright

Sister