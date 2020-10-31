It is with great sadness that the family of Robert G. Clark, 68, of Horne Drive, Westerly, announces his passing after a 7-year battle with cancer on October 28, 2020 with his loving wife, Marilynn, his son Robert and fiancé Venessa Turano, at his side.
In addition to his wife and son, he is survived by his sisters, Ann Lamberton (Preston), Dawn Wright (Douglas); brothers, Raymond Clark, Mark Clark; stepchildren, Jeffery Dinwoodie (Tammy), Timothy Dinwoodie (Jennifer), Erin Dinwoodie (Jamie); aunts, Mary P. Clark, Anna Francese; granddaughters, Skylar, Ellie, Abbey, Annika; grandson Alex; nephews, Raymond Clark (Jodi), Matthew Alu (Alison); niece Erica Clark and many loving cousins.
He was predeceased by his mother Nancy Clark and nephew Kyle Wright.
Robert (Bobby, as everyone knew him) will be remembered as a fierce protector of family. He was always there to guide, listen and love unconditionally. An extremely hard worker, Bobby along with his wife and son, ran two successful businesses, Brookside Electric and Littlebrook Child Development Center. He had an amazing work ethic.
A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10am on Monday at St. Pius X Church, 44 Elm St., Westerly. Burial will be private. A Celebration of Life for all family and friends will be held at a later date. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, the family would like to support Smilow Cancer Center who went above and beyond for Bobby and family.