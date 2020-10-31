1/1
Robert G. Clark
It is with great sadness that the family of Robert G. Clark, 68, of Horne Drive, Westerly, announces his passing after a 7-year battle with cancer on October 28, 2020 with his loving wife, Marilynn, his son Robert and fiancé Venessa Turano, at his side.
In addition to his wife and son, he is survived by his sisters, Ann Lamberton (Preston), Dawn Wright (Douglas); brothers, Raymond Clark, Mark Clark; stepchildren, Jeffery Dinwoodie (Tammy), Timothy Dinwoodie (Jennifer), Erin Dinwoodie (Jamie); aunts, Mary P. Clark, Anna Francese; granddaughters, Skylar, Ellie, Abbey, Annika; grandson Alex; nephews, Raymond Clark (Jodi), Matthew Alu (Alison); niece Erica Clark and many loving cousins.
He was predeceased by his mother Nancy Clark and nephew Kyle Wright.
Robert (Bobby, as everyone knew him) will be remembered as a fierce protector of family. He was always there to guide, listen and love unconditionally. An extremely hard worker, Bobby along with his wife and son, ran two successful businesses, Brookside Electric and Littlebrook Child Development Center. He had an amazing work ethic.
A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10am on Monday at St. Pius X Church, 44 Elm St., Westerly. Burial will be private. A Celebration of Life for all family and friends will be held at a later date. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, the family would like to support Smilow Cancer Center who went above and beyond for Bobby and family.

Published in The Westerly Sun on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Pius X Church
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2648
Memories & Condolences
October 30, 2020
Our deepest condolences go out to the Clark family. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Jackie and Joe Walsh
Joe Walsh
Friend
October 30, 2020
Our deepest condolences to the family and friends.

Kathy and Gene Levine
Gene Levine
October 30, 2020
Deepest condolences to the entire Clark family during this difficult time. Mr. Bob was a great guy. Extremely sorry for your loss
Erin Sacco
Acquaintance
October 29, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to the family and friends of Robert Clark.
Gary Amy & Emily Swedenborg
October 29, 2020
Bobby, my big brother, was a strong and loving presence in my life and in my heart. He was always there when we needed him. He was tough with the most tender and giving heart of anyone I have ever known. My earliest memories of him taking the time to play with me, his little sister...to being there in my saddest hour, as an adult, is most treasured. I love you Bobby for the rest of my days and I will see you again. Hug mom and Kyle for me.
Dawn Wright
Sister
