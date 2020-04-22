|
Robert H. Bleiler, 97, of Exeter, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 with loving family at his bedside.
He was born in Boston, MA on March 28, 1923, the son of the late Henry and Ruth (Webber) Bleiler of Newton Centre, MA and Rye Beach, NH.
Mr. Bleiler graduated from Newton High School in 1941 and Boston University in 1946 where he received the Charles Hayden Scholarship. His college education was interrupted in 1942 by WWII when he joined the U.S. Army Air Corps.
Robert married Elizabeth "Betty" Nelson of Plaistow, NH in 1948 upon her graduation from Simmons College. Robert and Betty moved to Manchester, CT where he worked for Hamilton Standard, a division of United Aircraft, now United Technology. He was Chief of Wage and Salary Administration and a charter member of the Management Club. While living in Manchester he headed up a group of parents to take over and run the Midget and Pony Football League as requested by the Police and Fireman Association. He became the first league president and served several years as director.
He had a lifetime love of boating and sailing, as did Betty, and together belonged to many boating groups including the U.S. Power Squadron and Catboat Associations and also were former members of the Middleton Yacht Club in Chester, CT and the Ram Island Yacht Club of Noank/Mystic area. Robert was a permanent member of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary and retired as a commander after 20 years of service.
Robert was also a large collector of antique boats and outboard motors and judged many antique boat shows at Clayton, NY, Lake Winnipesaukee and the Mystic Seaport Museum.
In 1974, he and Betty made many weekend trips to Lake George, NY to work with a group of antique boat people from the U.S. and Canada in organizing and starting the Antique and Classic Boat Society, now a large national and international organization.
In 1979, Robert took early retirement and he and Betty moved to their summer home on Mason's Island in Mystic and wintered in Jupiter, FL.
He leaves his loving wife of 72 years, Elizabeth (Nelson) Bleiler of Exeter, his children, Robert Bleiler, Jr. and Stephen Bleiler, both of New Hampshire and Susan Bleiler of Stonington, CT. She also leaves his grandchildren, William, Stephen and David Bleiler, and his 11 great grandchildren.
Robert was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Barbara Gilmore of Wellesley, MA.
Due to the recent pandemic, services are postponed. Assistance with arrangements was by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home – Crematory, Hampton, NH.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Apr. 22, 2020