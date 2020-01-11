|
|
AGAWAM, Mass. - Robert Hart Marcus, 89, passed away peacefully on January 3 surrounded by his loving sons. Bob was born in Springfield on November 16, 1930, the only child of the late Leonard and Anna Mae (Dowd) Marcus. Bob was raised in Springfield and was a proud graduate of the class of 1950 at Suffield Academy where he was a three sport athlete, captain of the track team and editor of the school yearbook.
Bob proudly served his country in the United States Air Force and was a lifelong member of the . In 1954 Bob met and married his wife, Rita (Ricottilli), who predeceased him in 1991. Bob and Rita moved to Agawam in 1956 where they raised their four sons. Bob worked in his father's sign business until he started his own business where he built displays and did Christmas lighting in malls and cities throughout the Northeast. After selling his business, Bob finished his career working for the Post Office until his retirement in 1995. During his retirement, Bob spent many happy years in Westerly, R.I. from 2003 - 2013, where he was a communicant of St. Clare Church.
Bob was an avid outdoorsman and active member of the Appalachian Mountain Club for many years. He loved backpacking, hiking and camping, especially in the White Mountains of New Hampshire, and shared this passion with his boys. Bob was also an enthusiastic collector of antique toys, in particular, he loved to collect military figures from throughout the world and had a vast collection displayed in his home for many years. In his retirement, Bob spent countless hours designing, creating and displaying Christmas villages in his home for all to enjoy. In addition to his hobbies, Bob was the number one fan of UConn Women's basketball and a lifelong New York Yankees fan. Above all, Bob was a proud father, grandfather and great-grandfather who loved to spend time with his family.
Bob is survived by his loving sons, Bob Jr. and his wife Joann of Westfield; Jim and his wife Colleen of West Springfield; John and his wife Susan of Walpole and Steven and his wife Renee of Naples, Florida. He leaves to carry on his legacy his nine grandchildren; Jennifer Keough and her husband, Jeremy, Michael Marcus and his wife Jennifer, Jaime Ranstrom and her husband Tom, Andy Blakesley and his wife Becky, Christopher Marcus and his wife Jessica, Steven and Ben Marcus, and Valerie and Julie Marcus. He also leaves his adored great-grandchildren; Alexis, Grace, Kennedy, Sadie, and James. Bob also leaves his longtime friend, Ellie Messier. The family would like to thank the staff at the East Longmeadow Skilled Nursing Center and the Western Mass Hospital Dementia Unit for the compassionate care they provided Bob.
Calling hours will be held Monday, January 13 from 4-7 p.m. at the Agawam Funeral Home, 184 Main St., Agawam. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home on Tuesday, January 14 at 10:30 and proceed to St Thomas the Apostle Church,47 Pine St. in West Springfield for a liturgy of Christian burial at 11:30 a.m.. Committal services with full military honors will be held at 1 p.m. at the Massachusetts Veterans' Memorial Cemetery. Memorial donations in Bob's name can be made to East Longmeadow Skilled Nursing Center Resident's Activity Fund, Attn: Denise Champigny, 305 Maple Street, East Longmeadow, MA 01028.
Published in The Westerly Sun from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020