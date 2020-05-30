Robert J. Corr
Robert J. Corr, beloved husband of Florence (Niemeyer) Corr, of Switch Road, Wood River Junction, passed away at Miriam Hospital in Providence on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at the age of 88.
Born in Alton, RI, he was the son of the late George and Marion Corr.
After attending Westerly High School, Mr. Corr enlisted in the US Army where he served honorably overseas during the Korean War.
Upon his return home, Butch worked in the lace weaving industry for many years. He later worked as a chemical operator for Pfizer until his retirement. During retirement he and Florence spent twenty-five wonderful years wintering in Naples, FL, where they made many new friends!
He was a communicant of St. Mary's Church in Carolina, a member of the Knights of Columbus in Hope Valley, and a lover of all sports. But above all, he was a rabid New York Yankees fan. "And everything…"
In addition to his loving wife Florence, he leaves behind three children, Robert J. Corr Jr. and Susan of Charlestown, William C. Corr of Aiken, SC, and David Corr and Terry of Centerville, OH, as well as his son-in-law Ken Ferri of North Kingstown. He is also survived by his two siblings, his best friend and brother John (Joe) Corr of Naples, FL, and Anna Seeders of Fayetteville, GA; four grandchildren, Hayden Corr, Matt Ferri, Ben Corr, and Sam Corr; and one great-granddaughter Blake Ferri. Butch was predeceased by his daughter Theresa Ferri; his grandson Jason Ferri; and three brothers, Edmund, Charles, and George.
All services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com

Published in The Westerly Sun on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
