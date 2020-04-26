|
|
Robert J. Kozora of Hope Valley, RI passed away at the South Kingstown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on April 22, 2020. He was 85 years old.
Born to James J. and Irene (Kratky) Kozora on April 10, 1935 in a small coal mining patch town called Indianola in western Pennsylvania, Bob was the eighth of nine children, growing up in a tight knit, hardworking Hungarian and Slovak community. But, he knew that he had no interest in mining and left to pursue his dreams. A naturally gifted ice-skater, Bob landed a job with the Ice Capades and paid his way through the Pittsburgh Art Institute, becoming an extremely gifted and talented artist.
After his stay in the US Airforce, stationed on Cape Cod, he ultimately landed a job at Electric Boat as a procedure and technical writer and illustrator. He designed his home on Brook Drive, where he provided for the love of his life, Pamela Brown Kozora, and two sons; Rob and Dave. He lived there for over 50 years.
Bob's talents enabled him to sell his artwork and have it displayed and cherished worldwide, including a decorated Easter egg with violets, the Rhode Island state flower and the Rhode Island State Motto. The egg is part of a permanent collection at our nation's White House. Bob also worked as a part-time editor for The Westerly Sun for many years, operated a print and framing business with his wife and taught traditional oil painting classes.
Bob will always be remembered as a tenaciously hard working, fiercely loyal and always a true gentleman. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Pam, sons Rob and his wife Lee-Ann and David and his partner, Philip Zwick. Grandsons Andrew and his wife Christina and John Kozora, nieces, nephews and many people fortunate enough to call him a friend.
Donations are welcome to the Alzheimer's or dementia . Due to the current health pandemic, a celebration of his life will occur at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the S.R. Avery Funeral Home, 3A Bank St. Hope Valley, RI
Published in The Westerly Sun on Apr. 26, 2020