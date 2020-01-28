The Westerly Sun Obituaries
|
Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home
Robert K. Smith


1935 - 2020
Robert K. Smith Obituary
Robert K. Smith, 84, of Fieldstone Way, Westerly, passed away Friday January 24, 2020 at the Kingston Center in West Kingston, RI. He was the beloved husband of Maureen (Schackner) Smith.
Born in Westerly July 10, 1935, he was the son of the late Arthur W. and M. Margaret (Foley) Smith.
Bob graduated from American International College and went on to work as a Personnel Director for Warners, Holyoke Hospital, Westerly Hospital and Imperial Wallcoverings. He was a veteran of the US Army.
Bob was active in many organizations, including the Mystic Carvers Club, the Westerly Yacht Club, and the Boys and Girls Club of Holyoke, MA. He served on the Westerly School Committee. Bob was happiest with a chip carving knife in his hands, and he spent many happy hours creating lovely artifacts currently on display at both St. Pius X Church in Westerly and the Enders Island Retreat Center in Mystic, CT.
Besides his loving and devoted wife of 58 years, he will be sadly missed by his children, Michael W. Smith of Westerly, Kimberly Smith Sheppard of Concord, MA, and D'Anne Smith Avotins of Cockeysville, MD. He was the adoring grandfather of Haley, Ethan, Emma and Allison. He also leaves his sisters Deanna Smith Lancer of Forest Hills, NY, Susan Smith Latz of Westerly and Una Smith Dereski of Westerly.
The Smith family will greet relatives and friends from 4-7PM Thursday January 30, 2020 at the Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St., Westerly, RI. A celebration of life will be held at 11AM Friday, January 31, 2020 at St. Pius X Church, 44 Elm St., Westerly, RI.
For online condolences, please visit www.buckler-johnston.com
Published in The Westerly Sun from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
