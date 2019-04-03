The Westerly Sun Obituaries
|
Robert Lee Haines

Robert Lee Haines Obituary
Robert Lee Haines, of N. Beach Street, Westerly, passed away at The Westerly Hospital on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at the age of 58.
Born in Westerly, Robert was the beloved son of Mary Ann and Leroy Haines of Westerly. He was predeceased by his brother Joseph R. Haines.
A graduate of Westerly High School, Robert then worked as a welder at Electric Boat in Groton for many years. He was an avid bowler in various leagues at Alley Katz and he also enjoyed playing cards with his friends.
There are no visiting hours. A graveside Funeral Service will be held on Thursday at 10am at St. Sebastian Cemetery, Cobblestone Lane, Westerly. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Apr. 3, 2019
