Robert Louis Gencarella, 77 of Pond St. Westerly, RI, died peacefully April 12, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Vonda (Seger) Gencarella.

Born in Westerly, RI on March 27, 1942 he was the son of the late Pasquale "Lefty" and Claire M. (Stanley) Gencarella.

Bob was employed at Electric Boat in Groton before retiring after over 40 years as Ship-Fitter, General Forman.

Bob and Vonda enjoyed many years in Naples, FL during his retirement before moving back to Westerly during his recent illness.

He will be remembered for his kind heart and giving spirit, love of family and preparing meals for family gatherings.

Besides his loving and devoted wife of over 56 years, he will be sadly missed by his children; Sheri Assal –Gencarella of Yorba Linda, CA, and Robert L. Gencarella (Lisa) of Westerly, RI. He also leaves his sister; Patricia A. Raiche, mother-in-law; Grace Martell and he was the loving grandfather of, Alyshia Assal, Adriana Assal, Austin Assal and Landon Gencarella.

Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday from 2-4PM at the Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St. Westerly, RI followed by a prayer service at 4PM. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers donation may be made to Hope Hospice, 1085 N Main St, Providence, RI 02904