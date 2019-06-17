The Westerly Sun Obituaries
Robert Thomas Briggs, 60, of Hope Valley passed away surrounded by the love of his family on Friday, June 14, 2019. He was the husband of Doris C. (Parker) Briggs and together they shared 42 years of marriage. Born in Westerly on August 21, 1958, he was the son of the late Ralph Thomas and Madeline Wilhelmina (Ritter) Briggs. He will be remembered as a loving husband, stepfather, grandfather and great-grandfather and dearly missed by all who knew him.
All services will be private at the convenience of the family. S. R. Avery Funeral Home, 3A Bank St. Hope Valley is assisting with the arrangements.
For online condolences, please visit www.averyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on June 17, 2019
