HOPE VALLEY - Roberta Claire Evangeline Kessler,61, of Hope Valley, RI, passed away unexpectedly on February 16, 2020 at her home. Roberta was a daughter of the late Madeline V. Palmer and George M. Kessler and the stepdaughter of the late Kenneth E. Palmer.
Roberta is survived by her cherished sisters and brothers-in-law, Suzanne & Jeffrey McLoughlin of Lisbon, CT, Cathy (Palmer) Wheeler & Dudley Wheeler of Stonington, CT and a loving brother, Mark H. Palmer of Pawcatuck, CT, brother-in-law Steven Bickford. She was predeceased by her sister Michele (Palmer) Bickford of Stonington, CT. Also survived by her sister Georgia Soloveitzik and her brother George Kessler, she was also predeceased by her brother Kevin Palmer.
Roberta leaves very special nieces and nephews; Robert and Kimberlee Brennan and their two CBEs ("cutest boys ever")Sean James and Dylan Robert; Travis Woods of Boston, MA and niece Taylor A. (Woods) Gauthier, Somerville, MA. Her friend Paul Pribula. She is survived my many other nieces, nephews and cousins. Roberta leaves her beloved pet Liberty Lane Fiona "Libby" a 15-year old demure Calico cat.
Roberta enjoyed a forty two year career in Pharmaceutical Research and Higher Education Administration. She was employed as a Senior Research Associate for Boston Scientific and as a Clinical Scientist with Pfizer, Inc. having worked on many successful programs for new medicines and devices to treat cardiovascular and metabolic disease. Roberta was employed by Execupharm Inc. Roberta was equally proud of her 14-year career in Higher Education and held positions at Eastern CT State University, Bryant University and Keene State College where she earned her Master's in Education and Bachelor's Degrees in addition to earning an Associate in Science Degree from Johnson & Wales University.
Roberta's legacy was being a "giving tree." She was always kind,generous, and committed to helping others. Our lives will never be the same without her. Roberta's wish is that donations be given to any one of the following: Pan Mass Challange in conjunction with the Boston Red Sox Foundation, in memory of her mother, Madeline Palmer, 77 Fourth Avenue, Needham, MA 02494-www.pmc.org; The Pawcatuck CT ; The Gemma Moran Food Bank, New London, CT, Our Companions Demestic Pet Sanctuary, Inc., P.O. Box 673, Bloomfield, CT 06002 -www.OurCompanions.org. and Kitty Harbor Inc. 2263 Glasgo Rd. Griswold, CT 06351.
There will be no services at her request. An event to include music, food, fun & laughter will be held for family and friends at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St, Westerly, RI.
Published in The Westerly Sun from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020