Robin Lee Paull
Robin Lee Paull, of Pawcatuck, passed away unexpectedly on April 30, 2020 at the age of 57.
Born in Pawtucket she was the daughter of Nancy Paull of Pawcatuck and the late Richard Paull.
Robin worked as a cook and restaurant manager. She enjoyed listening to music and drawing.
She will be dearly missed by her mother, her son Ryan R. Paull and his wife Melissa of Westerly; her brother Carlton "Chaz' Paull and his wife Meg of Mystic; and many beloved friends. She was predeceased by her brother Richard.
All services are private. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com

Published in The Westerly Sun on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May 5, 2020
We were friends for 36 years..So many memories..My heart goes out to her mom, Her son Ryan an brother Chaz. Go sing and dance In heaven my friend..You will be missed by so many!!
Karen Karns
Friend
May 5, 2020
I met robin 16 years ago, we had a lot of laughs and good times. My condolences to her family and friends. You will be missed! Sing with the angels!
Doreen
Friend
May 5, 2020
Nancy and Ryan I'm so sorry to hear this. Cheryl DEAN (Woodrow)
Cheryl Dean
Friend
