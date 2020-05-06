Robin Lee Paull, of Pawcatuck, passed away unexpectedly on April 30, 2020 at the age of 57.
Born in Pawtucket she was the daughter of Nancy Paull of Pawcatuck and the late Richard Paull.
Robin worked as a cook and restaurant manager. She enjoyed listening to music and drawing.
She will be dearly missed by her mother, her son Ryan R. Paull and his wife Melissa of Westerly; her brother Carlton "Chaz' Paull and his wife Meg of Mystic; and many beloved friends. She was predeceased by her brother Richard.
All services are private. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on May 6, 2020.