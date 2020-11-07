CHARLESTOWN - Robin Stanley Spears Sr., of the Narragansett Nation, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020 in his home.
He was born in Westerly on January 1, 1944 the son of the late Russel Green Spears Sr. and Grace Babcock Spears. Robin utilized his artistic talents within his work as a master stone mason for over 60 years. His skills were and always will be one of kind. His determination and resilience continued to pave the way for the Narragansett traditions, not only through his traditional stonework, but through his enjoyment of herbal medicines, traditional wampum jewelry and country music.
He is survived by his wife Aileen Fauzey-Spears, his children, Robin (Loren) Spears Jr., Cassius (Dawn) Spears, Wesley (James) Dey, Shane (Sonia) Spears, Sandy Spears, and Shannon Spears; Stepchildren Ciera (Chad) Leading-Fox, Krystal, Bria, Alexi (Maeve), and Kayl Fauzey; 27 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. His siblings Dianna Mars, Star Mars, Lake Spears, Forrest Spears, Autumn Leaf Spears, Skylark Spears, Melody Higgins. He was predeceased by his first wife, Jean M. (Champlain) Spears, two sons Macheece and Cayne Spears, a grandson Strong Bow Spears, three brothers Russell Green Jr, Lance and Craig Spears and a sister Holly Harris.
Family will be present for visitation Sunday at his residence, 47A Kings Factory Rd, Charlestown. Funeral services are Monday at 12pm at the Spears Family Burial Grounds. For guest book and condolences please visit, averystortifuneralhome.com.