Roger Allan Bliss of Westerly, RI, passed away peacefully at The Westerly Hospital on May 2, 2020. He was 87 years old.
He was born in Mount Vernon, New York. After graduating from Stonington High School in 1950, he served in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He attended Mitchell College before starting his career in the Research Lab at Pfizer. In 1964, together with his father-in-law, he built R&R Truck Stop. Later, he was a transportation supervisor at Electric Boat, retiring from Quonset Point in 1992.
Roger and his family lived in Ashaway for 40 years before moving to Venice, Florida where he enjoyed the warm weather and golf. He enjoyed sports - in particular his beloved Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots and Duke basketball - and was active in golf, bowling and fast pitch softball. He also served as Cub Scout Master for several years.
He served as president of Ashaway Ambulance Association and Ashaway Sportsmen's Club. He was also a lifetime member of the Westerly Yacht Club and Bradford Citizen Club.
Roger leaves behind a loving family that includes his devoted wife of 65 years, Rayolyn A. (Eccleston), as well as his four daughters, Linda R. Mason of North Stonington, Karen I. Campbell and her husband Brian of Westerly, Kathy B. Moore and her husband Wayne of Westerly, and Susan B. Donovan and her husband David of Pawcatuck. He is also survived by 9 grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren, as well as his nephew Scott Bliss of West Roxbury, Mass.
He was predeceased by his parents LeRoy Brewster and Edna (Buttendorf) Bliss and his brother Ralph B. Bliss.
Arrangements will be private. A remembrance of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ashaway Free Library or the Westerly Public Library. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com

Published in The Westerly Sun on May 5, 2020.
