Roger F. Nadeau, Jr., beloved husband for 43 years of Lynn (Manzella) Nadeau, of Fernando Drive, Pawcatuck, passed away after a short battle with cancer at The Westerly Hospital on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at the age of 72.
Born in Westerly, he was the son of the late Roger F., Sr. and Minnie Nadeau.
Roger worked as a science teacher for the Stonington School System for over forty years and had been a part-time professor at CCRI. He was a US Army Veteran and also served as an of-ficer of the fire police in the Westerly Fire Department. In retirement, he enjoyed fly fishing and was a member of the Wood River Fly Fishing Club. Additionally, Roger loved traveling, nature, the NY Yankees, and spending time with loved ones. Friends, family, and colleagues knew of Roger's sharp wit and keen sense of humor.
He will be dearly missed by his wife Lynn; two sons, Benjamin A. Nadeau and wife Christina of Westerly and Michael R. Nadeau and wife Sara of Coventry; and his granddaughter.
Visiting hours are omitted. Funeral service and burial are respectfully private. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St, Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Apr. 5, 2020