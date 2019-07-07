The Westerly Sun Obituaries
|
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2648
Roger H. Schutzmeister Obituary
Roger H. Schutzmeister, 77, beloved husband of Nancy (Husereau) Schutzmeister, of N. Capalbo Drive, Bradford, passed away at his home on July 3, 2019.
Born in St. Paul, MN, he was the son of the late Harold and Lucille Schutzmeister.
Roger served on the USS Fulton, retiring as Chief Petty Officer from the US Navy. True to his seafaring nature, he was also an avid fisherman.
Besides his wife he leaves his son David P. Schutzmeister of Alabama, his daughter Jill A. Ortiz of Florida; his brother Russell Schutzmeister of Minnesota; 13 grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Ruth Mahler.
A Graveside Funeral Service with Full Military Honors will be held at 12 noon on Friday, July 12 at St. Sebastian Cemetery, Cobblestone Lane, Westerly, followed by a Celebration of Life at the Calabrese Club, 28 Pleasant St., Westerly. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly, is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun from July 7 to July 8, 2019
