Roger Lee Gibson, 80 of Ashaway, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Apple Rehab Clipper. He was the loving husband of Catherine Janet (Mills) Gibson and together they shared 58 years of marriage. Born in Westerly on August 3, 1940, he was the son of the late John Alexander and Dorothy May (Smith) Gibson.
Growing up Roger always had a sense of duty and participated in both the Boy Scouts and Sea Scouts. Following high school, he went on to serve his country proudly in the US Coast Guard. He continued his selfless service through the Ashaway Fire Department where he got his first start back when he was 14, moved up the ranks achieving Assistant Chief and finally retiring in 2018 from the fire police at the age of 78. Roger had the same hard work ethic while employed as a Supervisor of Press Machines for Federated Lithograph where he worked nearly his entire life. Outside of work, he was an avid outdoorsman doing both salt and freshwater fishing, duck hunting as a member of Ducks Unlimited, canoeing, metal detecting and enjoying all wildlife. He would even vacation at cottages in Newport, ME and NH. He also enjoyed the outdoors participating in marathons, triathlons, and local community basketball games. Roger enjoyed working with his hands as a woodworker carving ducks. He also was a member of North Stonington Baptist Church. Most importantly, he loved his family and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Besides his wife, he leaves his daughters Melanie Gibson of N. Kingstown and Melissa Donahue and her husband John of Ashaway; a grandson Brandon Joslin of Ashaway; a sister Carol Holliday and her husband John of N. Stonington along with nieces and nephews Heather, Melinda, David and Eric. He was predeceased by a grandson Donald Joslin, Jr. and his sister Dorothy "Elaine" Lampe.
The Gibson family will greet relatives and friends on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 5pm to 7pm at the S.R. Avery Funeral Home 3A Bank St., Hope Valley, RI., seating capacity limits, social distancing guidelines and other public health directives (i.e., use of facemasks and maximum of 15 people in the building at any given time) will be in place. Funeral services will be held at 11am on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at the North Stonington Baptist Church, 5 Rocky Hollow Rd. North Stonington, CT. Guests will meet directly at the church and seating availability will be limited. Burial will be held privately for the family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his name to Ashaway Fire Department, 213 Main St., Ashaway, RI 02804 or to the American Parkinson Disease Foundation, RI Chapter https://www.apdaparkinson.org/community/rhode-island/ways-donate/donate/.
