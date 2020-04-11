|
Roma Palmer Reynolds, 96, of Bradford, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by the love of her family on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Rev. Walter E. Reynolds, Jr. Born in Westerly on February 22, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Monna C. (Edwards) Palmer.
Roma was a hard worker her whole life. As a young girl, her mother passed away and she had to grow up fast to help in raising her siblings. This included going to work at Woodmanze Hardware in Hope Valley to assist in supporting the family. She did manage to go to college and attended Byrant University for accounting. She met and married the love of her life Walter and began working with her mother-in-law at BDA in Bradford, RI. After her husband became a Reverend, they began sharing their life of ministry at numerous churches to include Church of the Holy Spirit in Charlestown, RI, Trinity in Pawtucket, RI, St. John's in Sutton, MA and St. Andrew's in Grafton, MA where Roma would often help even playing the organ. Roma also kept herself busy as a Librarian for 21 years at the Grafton Library. Later in life, she loved to work with her son Albert at his store, Simple Pleasures in Charlestown, RI. Most of all, she loved her family and will be so dearly missed by those who knew her.
She leaves her four sons, Walter E. Reynolds, III and his wife Eileen, Albert Reynolds, John Reynolds and Peter Reynolds, Sr.; her grandchildren Peter Reynolds, Jr. and Damian Reynolds; her siblings Kenneth Palmer, Patricia Schuhardt, Edwin Palmer and Beatrice Palmer along with several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her siblings Monna E. Morgan, Emerson Palmer, Russell Palmer, Edwood Palmer, William Palmer and Daniel Palmer.
Due to the current circumstances surrounding COVID-19, committal services will be held privately by the family at the RI Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. A celebration of Roma's life will be held at a later date. S.R. Avery Funeral Home, 3A Bank St. Hope Valley, RI.
Memorial donations may be made in Roma's name to HopeHealth Hospice, 1085 N. Main St., Providence, RI 02904.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Apr. 11, 2020