A memorial service will be held Saturday, Nov. 23, at 11 a.m. at Saint John's Episcopal Church, 400 Main Street, Niantic, to celebrate the life of Ronald E. Sulima, who passed away Nov. 3 at the Mystic Health Center. He was 60 years old. He resided at Winthrop Drive, East Lyme, CT.
Born in Westerly, RI April 7, 1959, he was the son of Hildegard Sulima of New London and the late Alexander Sulima. He attended Westerly schools and, later, schools in New London. He participated in programs at the Seaside Regional Center and in Special Olympics and various workshop programs in southeastern Connecticut.
He was a man with many friends. He never forgot a face or the directions to your house, even if he hadn't been there for years. He loved people hard, from his crushing hugs, to his loud declarations of love, to his big smooches on your cheek. One never doubted how he felt about you. He loved apple pie, Christmas Tree Shop, bags (possibly his greatest obsession), newspapers, sales flyers, Olive Garden, Florida, babies, cats and dogs. He loved coming to all of his family's events, holidays, birthdays, first communions, weddings, and baptisms. He never missed a good party. He taught his family and friends about love, acceptance, and inclusion. When life presented difficulties, he demonstrated a resilience and will to live that was admirable. His passing will leave a big hole in the lives of his friends and family.
Besides his mother, Ron leaves behind his sister and brother-in-law, Rose Marie and Peter Bartol of Durango, CO, his brother and sister-in-law, John and Joanne Sulima of Westerly, RI, three nieces, Allison Zoellner of Chicago, IL, Rachel Margaglione of Haverhill, MA, and Catherine Camden of Cumberland, RI. He also leaves two cousins, Fred Bonnemann of St. Petersburg, FL and Barbara Bonnemann of Mulheim, Germany. He was predeceased by a brother, Sigi, and a sister, Tamara.
In addition, he leaves behind scores of friends among the residents and staff of the Eastern Connecticut Development Corp., which operates the group homes where he lived for the past 25 years.
Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Ron's memory may be made to The Arc Connecticut, 200 Research Parkway, Meriden CT, 06450; L'Arche USA, 310 SW 4th Ave., Suite 840, Portland, Oregon 97204; or any other worthy nonprofit serving people with intellectual or developmental disabilities.
Fulton-Theroux Funeral Home, New London, is handling arrangements.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Nov. 17, 2019