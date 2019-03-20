Ronald Holloway, 80, of Charlestown, beloved husband of Catherine (Webster) Holloway passed away at home on Friday, March 15, 2019.

Born March 26,1938, Ronald was the son of the late Robert and Ella Susan (Gardiner) Holloway. He was raised in Slocum and Charlestown, graduated from Westerly High School in 1957 and became a member of the USMC Reserves. Ron was employed for 37 years at Electric Boat, General Dynamics in Groton, Ct. He was a passionate gardener and enjoyed working in his yard for hours on end.

Ronald's strong faith in the Lord lead him to serve as an active member of Wakefield Baptist Church. He was elected Church President, Chairman of the Deacons, served on the Mission Board and could usually be found in the kitchen heading up Potlucks or banquets.

Ronald is survived by his wife and seven children; Ronald, Todd, Roxann Paull and husband Wayne, Randy and wife Candice, Tracy and wife Leah, Daniel, Nathan and wife Kristen. He was the loving grandfather of Alexander, Cara, Seamus, Lucas, Jacob, Ethan, Ryan, Nadia and Ava Holloway and Douglas and Timothy Paull. Ron is survived by his brothers Elwin (Peter) Holloway and Joseph Holloway. He was predeceased by his sister Joyce DeVoe. A memorial service will be held at Wakefield Baptist Church on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 1pm.

Burial will be at White Brook Cemetery in Carolina at 11am preceding the memorial service. In lieu of flowers donations may be given to Wakefield Baptist Church or Hope Hospice and Palliative Care Rhode Island.