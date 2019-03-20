Ronald J. Adriano, age 69, died on Fri., March 8, 2019 while in Hospice care at Apple Rehab in Watch Hill, RI.

From the day he was born in Pawcatuck CT, until his death, he supported his friends and family with a ready smile, a generous live-and-let-live attitude and a tune from the heart played unabashedly from any piano within reach.

Ron will be remembered as a man who understood and demonstrated the meaning of service, commitment to local communities and volunteerism. Soon after graduating from Stonington High School in 1968, Ron served in Vietnam, earning the Army Commendation Medal and continued serving at home with the New London National Guard.

As a long-time Ham Radio Operator, Ron was known across the spectrum by his call sign KA1FFY. He was also known for raising spirits and inspiring many toe-tapping moments as a volunteer organist for the Apple Rehab Clipper in Dunns Corners, RI. Though above all, Ron was a dedicated family man, who after 45 years of marriage never lost the thrill of holding his wife's hand.

Left to honor Ron and remember his kind spirit are Ron's wife Carolyn (York) Adriano, sister Elizabeth and brother Scott. Ron was preceded in death by his parents Joe and Elizabeth, brother Joe, and sister Donna Jean.

Funeral Service with Full Military Honors will be conducted on Friday, March 22nd at 11am at RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 301 South County Trail, Exeter. Attendees are asked to arrive at 10:45am outside the Administration Building. Immediately following the service from 12noon - 2p.m., family will greet relatives and friends at St. Andrew's Lutheran Church on 15 E. Beach Rd., Charlestown, RI. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements.