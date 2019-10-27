|
Ronald John Kennedy beloved son of Kevin J. Kennedy of Hope Valley, RI and Denise Noll Bartley of Newport, VT died unexpectedly on October 8, 2019 from a vehicular accident in Derby, VT. Ronnie was born in Rhode Island on March 14, 1995. He lived in Hope Valley, RI before moving to Newport, VT. He was a graduate of North Country Union High School.
Ronnie enjoyed hunting, bow shooting, snowmobiling, fishing and riding ATV's and motorcycles. He was a real outdoorsman and very patriotic. Ronnie was also a lover of animals, especially his 3 year old black lab, Max.
Ronnie was a Top-out foreman for RES, renewable energy contractors, building wind turbines and solar panels in the western US states. He was very well respected in his industry.
Ronnie is survived by his father, Kevin J. Kennedy and his wife Janet, his mother, Denise Noll Bartley (Jamie), and sisters, Bailey and Brooke. Ronnie is also survived by his paternal uncle, Brian Kennedy, aunts, Tracey (Ron) Kennedy and Erin (Robert) Celico, as well as maternal grandparents, Edmund and Marianne Noll, and maternal aunts, Donna, Diana, Debbie and Danielle Noll. He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Ronald and Jeanette Kennedy. He is also survived by a large extended family of cousins and friends, all of whom loved him dearly.
Ronnie was full of life, enjoyed living in the moment and spending time with family and friends. He will be missed for his smile, loyalty and sense of humor.
