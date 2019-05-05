Ronald L. Dean, 70, of Woodville Alton, Rd Hope Valley, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by loving family. He was the beloved husband of Dolores (Flori) Dean.

Born in Amherst, OH on March 27, 1949 he was the son of the late Chester O. and Martha Jean (Bramwell) Dean.

Ron was employed as a manager for Kmart Department stores for 30 years and retired from Fed-Ex ground. He graduated from Bristol Community College and served his country proudly in the United States Navy during the Vietnam Era.

Mr. Dean was an active communicant of St. Joseph Church in Hope Valley and was a Lecture. He also was a member of the Knights of Columbus St. John Newman Council 6939 and served as Grand Knight. He was an active volunteer with Meal on Wheels, Bradford Johnny Cake Center and Habitat for Humanity.

He and his family enjoyed many years of traveling the country in their camper and motor home.

Besides his loving and devoted wife he will be sadly missed by his children, Deborah Croce and her husband Michael of Cranston and Diane Dean of Hope Valley, RI. He also leaves his grandson Andrew Croce of Cranston and his brother, Mark Dean of Ohio. He was predeceased by his brother Donald Dean.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday May 7, 2019 from 4-7 PM at the S.R. Avery Funeral Home, 3A Bank St. Hope Valley, RI. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday May 8, 2019 at St. Joseph Church, 1105 Main St. Hope Valley. Burial will follow with full Military Honors in Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery, Exeter, RI.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to South County Habitat for Humanity, 1555 Shannock Rd, Charlestown, RI 02813. Published in The Westerly Sun on May 5, 2019