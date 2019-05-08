Ronald Tauno Rasi, 82 of Quaker Hill, entered eternal life on May 4,2019.

He was born on October 12, 1936 in Gardner, MA the son of the late Tauno Rasi and Laura Poikenon. He graduated from Nashua High School, Nashua, NH and then enlisted in the US Navy in 1954. Ron proudly served until 1958 at the end of the Korean War. He received the GI Bill which paid for his college education at Lowell Technological Institute, now University of Mass-Lowell. Graduating with a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering, Ron moved to CT in 1963 to begin a long career at the US Naval Underwater Sound Laboratory in New London. He worked as a leader in Marine Optics receiving the Submarine Electromagnetic Award and multiple performance awards until his retirement in 1996. As an inventor, he was awarded a US Patent for his "Remote Control Sonar Beam Steerer". In 2002, Ron was appointed a member of the State Legislature to the new Camp Harkness Advisory Council. He also served for two years as a member of the Waterford RTM and was a proud member of the Finnish- American Heritage Society in Canterbury.

At Lowell Tech, Ron met the love of his life, a chemistry student named Helen Szczypinski. They were united in marriage on June 13,1964 in Holy Trinity Church in Lowell, MA. Ron and Helen were about to happily celebrate their 55th Wedding Anniversary. Besides his beloved wife Helen, he is survived by his two loving daughters, Kristen Rasi and husband Frank Wilson of New London and Sonya (Rasi) Dulong and husband Ben Dulong of Clinton, MA and precious granddaughter, Helena Dulong. Ron was predeceased by his youngest daughter Erika Joy Rasi.

Ron enjoyed many summers with family and friends at his ocean side spot in Salmon River, Nova Scotia and lakeside camp "High Loon" on Highland Lake in Stoddard, NH. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed swimming, kayaking, camping and hiking. Ron was blessed to be with his wife Helen on their many travels to Hawaii, Bermuda, Virgin Islands, Canada, Germany, Poland, Hungry, Czech Republic and France.

His family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday from 11am to 1pm followed by a prayer service at the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave. New London, CT.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Camp Harkness Fund, 302 Great Neck Rd. Waterford, CT 06385 and/or Lighthouse Voc-Ed Center, 46 Plaza Ct. Groton,CT 06340 Published in The Westerly Sun on May 8, 2019